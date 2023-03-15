Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading Up 7.5%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) shares rose 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.84 and last traded at $40.47. Approximately 483,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,063,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Insider Activity

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $460,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

