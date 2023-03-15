General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GE opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,039.00, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.46.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

