Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $99.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Benson Hill updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Benson Hill Trading Down 15.7 %

Benson Hill stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Benson Hill has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHIL. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benson Hill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In other news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $68,092.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,693.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Benson Hill by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Benson Hill by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

