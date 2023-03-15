Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a payout ratio of 176.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96.

Insider Transactions at Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

