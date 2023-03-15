OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Up 8.1%

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.54. 181,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 226,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSPN. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded OneSpan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.40 million, a PE ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 0.86.
OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.
