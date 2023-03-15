OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Up 8.1%

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.54. 181,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 226,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSPN. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded OneSpan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

OneSpan Trading Up 7.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.40 million, a PE ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

OneSpan Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OneSpan by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,736 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after buying an additional 283,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpan by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after acquiring an additional 208,212 shares in the last quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 361,247 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in OneSpan by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

