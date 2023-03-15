The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Coca-Cola has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Coca-Cola has a dividend payout ratio of 65.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Shares of KO opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.43. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $259.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,468 shares of company stock worth $23,074,307 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

