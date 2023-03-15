GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.48

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.48 and last traded at $77.05, with a volume of 1098325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.97.

Several analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

