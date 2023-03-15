IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.46

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 66104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark set a C$5.00 price objective on IsoEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IsoEnergy from C$6.90 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The stock has a market cap of C$278.46 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.32.

IsoEnergy ( CVE:ISO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IsoEnergy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

