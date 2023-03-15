Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $213.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.10 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.31-$0.38 EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.07. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

