NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 245834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

NexOptic Technology Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$12.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities.

