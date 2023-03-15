GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.17

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 972294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

