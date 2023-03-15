Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.238 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

MX stock opened at C$64.19 on Wednesday. Methanex has a one year low of C$39.00 and a one year high of C$74.68. The firm has a market cap of C$4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.6637931 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.43.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

