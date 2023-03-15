Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $58.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crown Crafts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

