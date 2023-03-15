EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

EnerSys has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnerSys to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Price Performance

EnerSys stock opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $920.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $26,527,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after acquiring an additional 324,669 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $10,725,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 127,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.