EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
EnerSys has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnerSys to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.
EnerSys Price Performance
EnerSys stock opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $26,527,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after acquiring an additional 324,669 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $10,725,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 127,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
