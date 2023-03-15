West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.24). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 526.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.