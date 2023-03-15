West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.47.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.24). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.
