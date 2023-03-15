Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.57

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.57 and last traded at C$11.20, with a volume of 5360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.80.

The company has a market capitalization of C$34.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.65.

Income Financial Trust is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. It invests in stocks of companies that are included in the Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index, the Standard & Poor's Financials Index or the Standard & Poor's MidCap Financials Index.

