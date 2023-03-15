Eagle Materials Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Eagle Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $12.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

NYSE EXP opened at $136.80 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $152.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average of $129.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $668,793.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,896.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $420,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $378,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

