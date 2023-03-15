JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) Announces GBX 8 Dividend

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Price Performance
LON:JMF opened at GBX 870.10 ($10.60) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 735 ($8.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,130 ($13.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £189.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 936.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 885.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.
About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust
