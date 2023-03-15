Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Global Payments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.4% annually over the last three years. Global Payments has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Payments to earn $11.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
Global Payments Trading Up 5.4 %
GPN opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments
In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4,718.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 121,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 127.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 114,406 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.
About Global Payments
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
