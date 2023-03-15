Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Global Payments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.4% annually over the last three years. Global Payments has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Payments to earn $11.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

GPN opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4,718.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 121,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 127.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 114,406 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

