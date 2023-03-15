Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Cut to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.47.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.12 million, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.89 and a 12-month high of C$1.72.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

