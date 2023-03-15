Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.55

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 27333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Galway Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.66.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

