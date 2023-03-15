Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.05

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.17, with a volume of 14022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

Tree Island Steel Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.