Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.32

Shares of Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 28500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Moneta Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Moneta Gold Company Profile

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

