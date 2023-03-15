AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.84

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.84 and last traded at C$20.03, with a volume of 69523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.33.

Several research analysts have commented on ACQ shares. Cormark cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$43.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.58.

The company has a market capitalization of C$465.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.32.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 12,700 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,006.56. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

