Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.07

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 472482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$370.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.48.

Insider Transactions at Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy ( TSE:GTE Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$220.81 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.3978873 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Paul Ellson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$59,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 286,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$338,430.70. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.