Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.28

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.28 and last traded at C$9.18, with a volume of 688247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

About Dundee Precious Metals

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

