Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 21511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.61.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.