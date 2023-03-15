Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.20

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.20 and last traded at C$10.65, with a volume of 12000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.00.
Big Banc Split Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.57. The firm has a market cap of C$17.13 million and a P/E ratio of -12.24.
Big Banc Split Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Big Banc Split’s payout ratio is presently -90.80%.
Big Banc Split Company Profile
Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.