Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.20

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.20 and last traded at C$10.65, with a volume of 12000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.00.

Big Banc Split Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.57. The firm has a market cap of C$17.13 million and a P/E ratio of -12.24.

Big Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Big Banc Split’s payout ratio is presently -90.80%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

