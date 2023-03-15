Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $136.00

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.66), with a volume of 488945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.68).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOTR shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Friday, January 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 154.90. The company has a market cap of £124.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,505.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

