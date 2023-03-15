abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.00

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 67.40 ($0.82), with a volume of 790837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.40 ($0.85).

abrdn European Logistics Income Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.09. The company has a market cap of £289.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.20.

abrdn European Logistics Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,166.67%.

About abrdn European Logistics Income

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

