Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.50

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$85.50 and last traded at C$85.00, with a volume of 982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$83.00.

Olympia Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.09.

Olympia Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

