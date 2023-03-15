Synairgen (LON:SNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.56

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.56 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.80 ($0.12), with a volume of 824421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.48 ($0.13).

Synairgen Trading Down 11.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.56.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

