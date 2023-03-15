DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Increases Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.
DT Midstream Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.80.
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.
DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
