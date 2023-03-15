Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.81.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $194.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $503.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,949 shares of company stock worth $12,211,422. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

