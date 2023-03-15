Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $235.00 at Mizuho

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.81.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $194.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.14 and its 200-day moving average is $139.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,949 shares of company stock worth $12,211,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

