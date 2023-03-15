Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $101.00

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.25), with a volume of 198435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.80 ($1.29).

Kin and Carta Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of £177.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,267.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 203.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02.

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, financial services, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, retail, and healthcare sectors.

