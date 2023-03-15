Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Gap Down to $23.97

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.97, but opened at $22.32. Midland States Bancorp shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 97,021 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $97.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Midland States Bancorp

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $41,808.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,378.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,822 shares of company stock valued at $69,423. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Featured Articles

