Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 7th

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Saga Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGA opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $142.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet raised Saga Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

