Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Cynthia A. Headen Sells 136 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $307.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.63 and a 200 day moving average of $345.55. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.00 and a 52 week high of $426.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 38.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,631,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,046,000 after purchasing an additional 196,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,800,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.12.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

