Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 160 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.28 and a 200-day moving average of $170.64. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Veeva Systems

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

