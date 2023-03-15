FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Raised by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.32. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

