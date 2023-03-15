DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.27% from the stock’s current price.
DocGo Stock Performance
Shares of DCGO stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $862.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.97. DocGo has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo
DocGo Company Profile
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocGo (DCGO)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.