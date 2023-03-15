DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.27% from the stock’s current price.

DocGo Stock Performance

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $862.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.97. DocGo has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

DocGo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in DocGo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DocGo by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DocGo by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.