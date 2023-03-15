Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $116.20

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 120.64 ($1.47), with a volume of 778461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.20 ($1.50).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ecora Resources from GBX 330 ($4.02) to GBX 260 ($3.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Ecora Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 149.35. The stock has a market cap of £301.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.67, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Ecora Resources Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,458.33%.

In related news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 25,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £36,750 ($44,789.76). In related news, insider Robert Stan purchased 11,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £15,400 ($18,769.04). Also, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 25,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £36,750 ($44,789.76). Insiders have acquired a total of 64,370 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,430 in the last 90 days. 21.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecora Resources Company Profile



Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Anglo Pacific Group plc and changed its name to Ecora Resources PLC in October 2022.

