888 (LON:888) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $64.75

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 64.75 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 66.25 ($0.81), with a volume of 2845364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.30 ($0.82).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on 888 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 888 to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.01) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 150 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 220 ($2.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £282.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,040.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

