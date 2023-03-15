Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) were down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.52 and last traded at $29.49. Approximately 6,557,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,553,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,077,000 after purchasing an additional 423,606 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,106,000 after acquiring an additional 184,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $151,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

