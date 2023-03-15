American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Trading Down 10%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.62 and last traded at $33.77. 693,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 593,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AEL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Stories

