Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 8.4% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $7.97. 36,684,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 45,610,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.87.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,562 shares of company stock worth $1,787,101 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

