HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock Price Up 8.9%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) shares rose 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.44. Approximately 3,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 34,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.
HilleVax Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 34.77, a quick ratio of 34.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Trading of HilleVax
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
