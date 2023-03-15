TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Up 9.1%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 2,639,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,708,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,015,000 after buying an additional 1,401,742 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $11,379,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.