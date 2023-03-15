CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading 9.4% Higher

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.05. 727,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,630,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.29.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
