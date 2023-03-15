CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading 9.4% Higher

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.05. 727,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,630,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,718,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,647,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 750,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 642,796 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,087,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

